SK keyfoundry, Provides Solutions for Improved Mobile and Automotive Power Semiconductor Performance with the Launch of its Fourth-Generation 0.18㎛ BCD Process

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK keyfoundry, an 8-inch pure-play foundry in Korea, announced today the launch of its fourth-generation(Gen4) 0.18㎛ BCD process, which delivers approximately 20% performance improvement over the previous third-generation(Gen3). With this latest addition SK keyfoundry provid solutions for improved mobile and automotive power semiconductor performance.

SK keyfoundry's fourth-generation 0.18㎛ BCD process offers power devices up to 40V with various power device gate inputs such as 3.3V, 5V, and 18V, which can be used in a variety of applications such as PMIC for servers and laptops, PMIC for DDR5 memory, mobile chargers, audio amplifiers, and automotive gate drivers to meet customer needs. It also offers MTP (Multi-Time Programmable) for trimming / OTP (One-Time Programmable) memory, SRAM memory, etc. as options to facilitate customer's product design.

SK keyfoundry's fourth-generation 0.18㎛ BCD process meets the automotive quality standard AEC-Q100 Grade 1, which ensures IC operation in high-temperature environments of 125℃ for use in automotive power semiconductors, and the thick IMD (Inter Metal Dielectric) option enables automotive product designs that withstand voltages higher than 15,000V.

Based on the mass production experience gained from the third-generation 0.18㎛ BCD process and the high level of customer confidence, the company expects the fourth-generation 0.18㎛ BCD process to contribute to longer battery life for mobile devices, stable performance with lower heating, and improved performance by improving the energy efficiency of power semiconductors for automotive applications.

"We are pleased to offer our customers a new fourth-generation 0.18㎛ BCD process with improved performance," said Derek D. Lee, CEO of SK keyfoundry. "SK keyfoundry will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in semiconductor process technology for power and work closely with our customers to expand its business into a variety of applications that are expected to see high growth in the future, such as PMICs for AI servers, DDR5 PMIC, automotive Gate driver IC."

About SK keyfoundry

Headquartered in Korea, SK keyfoundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolios and process nodes, SK keyfoundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe. Please visit https://www.skkeyfoundry.com for more information.

