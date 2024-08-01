Skimlinks powers Yahoo Hong Kong Shopping Festival to new heights, with sales up 50% year-on-year

Tailored hotel dining deals and buffet offers win out, as cost conscious shoppers choose experiences

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks , a Taboola Company, has partnered with Yahoo Hong Kong for a second year during the Yahoo Shopping Festival. Focused around mid-year sales, the event ran from May 20th to June 14th, with Skimlinks playing a key role as exclusive affiliate partner, driving sales up 50% year-on-year.

This impressive growth extended to order values, which rose by 37% compared to last year. Shoppers demonstrated a keen interest in value-driven purchases, focusing on discounts and deals.

Hospitality and travel performed especially well during the festival, with three of the top five highest performing brands drawn from these categories. In contrast apparel sales saw a softer performance, with shoppers investing in experiences.

The festival also saw a 51% traffic increase compared with the previous year. Excitement around the upcoming online shopping festival increased this year, with multiple Yahoo Hong Kong promotional touchpoints used including Yahoo E2E Premium Ads, social media, newsletters, push notifications, as well as Hong Kong MTR subway billboard.

Shoppers this year took advantage of a wider range of merchants participating in the festival.

New participating merchants included SSENSE, Zalora, Elleme, DeMellier, CHARLES & KEITH, Crocs, UGG, Go City, fever, Origin mattress, and more. Leveraging the success of the previous year, a significant number of merchants opted for Flat Fee placements, securing prime real estate on Yahoo Hong Kong's platform. This resulted in a significant increase in the total number of articles produced, with 70 more articles published.

Quote from Celina Fan, Head of Lifestyle and Commerce at Yahoo Hong Kong

"Yahoo Hong Kong is excited to bring our signature online shopping event to life for the second consecutive year. This year, we proudly partnered with over 50 merchants and Skimlinks to offer attractive deals, giveaways, and discounts across a diverse range of product categories, including fashion, travel, dining, wellness, electronics, and groceries. We are committed to growing this event into Hong Kong's premier seasonal online shopping experience. I am excited to see even more merchants join us next year and am confident in an even more successful event in 2025."

Quote from Jade McDade, Director APAC, Skimlinks • Publisher Account Management

"We're thrilled to see our partnership with Yahoo Hong Kong for their signature shopping festival become bigger and better this year. Building on the success of last year's event, we drove growth through securing increased participation from both international and local merchants. This is a true testament to the trust Yahoo has in our partnership both locally and internationally. The event brought great value for consumers in Hong Kong and we're excited to continue to build on our strategic partnership with Yahoo Hong Kong."

