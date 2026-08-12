Smart Power System Achieves IEC 62443-3-3 SL2 Certification, Strengthening Cybersecurity and Integration Capabilities for Smart Energy Storage

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Power System (SPS) announced that its independently developed smart energy storage system has achieved IEC 62443-3-3 Security Level 2 (SL2) certification for industrial control system cybersecurity. A certification ceremony was recently held at SPS, where representatives from Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, formally presented the certificate.

IEC 62443-3-3 SL2 Certification Ceremony: SPS team with representatives from Bureau Veritas. Certificate Presentation Ceremony: Dr. Huang Lee-Chien, General Manager of SPS (left), and Director of Cybersecurity Testing Div. at Bureau Veritas (right).

The certification covers SPS's Energy Management System (EMS), Gateway Controller (GC), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), and PRP-related networking equipment, demonstrating that its smart energy storage system meets internationally recognized industrial cybersecurity requirements.

As the global energy transition accelerates, energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important to critical infrastructure, making cybersecurity essential to system reliability and resilience. The certification reflects SPS's capabilities in in-house R&D, system integration, and secure product design, while further strengthening the reliability and international competitiveness of its smart energy storage solutions.

IEC 62443-3-3 focuses on system-level cybersecurity requirements. SL1 provides baseline protection against unintentional or accidental security violations, while SPS's SL2 certification represents a higher level of cybersecurity protection than requirements commonly adopted in relevant Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) specifications. The certification covers identification and authentication, access control, system integrity, security event logging, and secure communications. SPS has also incorporated industrial cybersecurity principles into its energy management system architecture to strengthen overall security, operational reliability, and cyber resilience.

Dr. Huang Lee-Chien, General Manager of SPS, said, "Achieving IEC 62443-3-3 SL2 certification is an important milestone for SPS and reflects our continued investment in in-house R&D, secure product design, and system integration. More importantly, these capabilities can be directly applied to customer projects, helping customers build smart energy systems with enhanced security, reliability, and cyber resilience."

Over the past two years, SPS has also achieved ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System certification, ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, and Japan's JC-STAR ☆1 certification, further strengthening its cybersecurity and quality management capabilities.

Looking ahead, SPS will continue advancing key technologies in energy management, system integration, and industrial cybersecurity, while enhancing its end-to-end capabilities from system planning and implementation to operations and maintenance. The company will also continue expanding its presence in Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia, working with partners to deliver safer, more reliable, and more resilient smart energy solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Smart Power System Co., Ltd.