SoFi Hong Kong and OSL Join Forces to Create the All-in-One Investment App

SoFi's First Global Crypto Expansion Empowers Members with a Seamless, Integrated Experience

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi Securities (Hong Kong) Limited ("SoFi Hong Kong"), a fintech company offering an all-in-one investment app to help members get their money right, and OSL Group (863.HK), Asia's leading regulated digital asset platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring digital asset trading to Hong Kong investors.

SoFi members can now trade a select range of supported digital assets directly within the SoFi Hong Kong app. This launch marks a major milestone as SoFi's first expansion of its digital asset business outside the United States.

Powered by enterprise-grade technology, the new service is backed by OSL's Omnibus Pro, a solution tailored for brokers and banks. Through the partnership between SoFi and OSL, through its Hong Kong–licensed subsidiary OSL Digital Securities Limited. SoFi Hong Kong integrates this market-proven infrastructure to handle trade execution, custody, and wallet management. This means SoFi Hong Kong members enjoy a retail experience while their assets are protected by security standards used by regulated financial institutions.

This partnership combines SoFi's member-first philosophy with OSL's technical firepower, removing the barriers investors often face when managing money across fragmented platforms:

The "All-in-One" Advantage: SoFi Hong Kong members can now trade Digital Assets alongside US Stocks, HK Stocks, and access a Robo Advisor — all within a single app. Diversifying portfolios is now more streamlined, with no need to switch apps or move funds between platforms.

Regulated & Secure: As a licensed corporation regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), SoFi Hong Kong prioritizes member trust. The partnership with OSL ensures that all digital asset services are conducted in accordance with applicable Hong Kong regulatory compliance standards.

Annie Lok, Vice President, Head of SoFi Hong Kong, said :

"Helping our members realize their ambitions means giving them total control. We are excited to offer an all-in-one experience that removes the friction of fragmented accounts, granting members immediate access to regulated and intuitive Virtual Asset trading experience. Partnering with OSL was the strategic choice that allowed us to deliver this elevated experience. We are proving that compliance and innovation go hand-in-hand, empowering our members to achieve financial independence."

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group, said:

"The partnership between OSL and SoFi represents a significant step in the digital asset industry's continuous effort of embracing regulation and ongoing journey from the periphery into the mainstream financial ecosystem. It once again validates the superiority of OSL's Omnibus Pro in terms of security, compliance, and institutional-grade infrastructure. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with SoFi to explore further synergies in institutional services, asset management, and beyond within the digital asset space.

About SoFi Hong Kong

SoFi Hong Kong (CE no. AXL143) is a leading fintech platform dedicated to helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. As a licensed corporation regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), SoFi Hong Kong offers US stock trading, HK stock trading, and Robo Advisory services. SoFi Hong Kong is a subsidiary of SoFi Technologies, Inc., the one-stop shop for digital financial services serving 13.7 million members worldwide. SoFi Hong Kong's virtual asset services are offered solely through SoFi Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and are distinct from any digital asset activities conducted by other SoFi affiliates in other jurisdictions.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (863.HK) is Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, dedicated to providing compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure globally. Rooted in the core values of "Open, Safe, Compliant," OSL empowers financial institutions with seamless digital asset exchange, trading, and settlement.

