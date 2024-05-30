SP Setia Partners with Ant Digital Technologies to Unveil "Setia Go"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30th, SP Setia Bhd ("Setia" or "the Group") has unveiled its newest app Setia Go in a bid to elevate Setia's smart communities, in collaboration with the cloud-to-end one-stop solution mPaaS (mobile Platform-as-a-Service) under the Ant Digital Technologies.

With a rich history from 1974, SP Setia Berhad has established itself as a dominant force in the property development industry. As one of Malaysia's leading listed real estate players, the Group has built an impressive portfolio encompassing a diverse range of projects, including townships, eco-sanctuaries, luxury enclaves, high-rise residences, and commercial developments.

Partnering with Ant Digital Technologies and JaGaSolution, Setia Go is designed as a smart communities' app comprising innovative startups. The app aims to redefine property management while improving community engagement, and offering a seamless, integrated experience among the Setia homebuyers.

Setia CEO and President Datuk Choong Kai Wai said, "Our purpose to build great communities has driven us for the past 50 years and will remain at the core of everything we do. Setia Go marks our strategic partnership with Ant Digital Technologies and JaGaSolution to enhance our smart communities. These partnerships will uncover more opportunities for all stakeholders to collaborate to introduce the latest innovations and enrich the overall consumer experience for our homebuyers."

Ant Digital Technologies General Manager of International Business Derrick Loi concurred, "We are looking forward as this is our first partnership with a foreign, leading property developer, as we strive to deliver an enhanced state-of-the-art digital experience for Setia homebuyers."

Loi added, "Setia Go will transform the way homebuyers and commercial tenants interact with their respective living spaces and relevant merchants, hence creating a new standard for a secure, smart community engagement."

Ant Digital Technologies products and solutions have been adopted by customers from a variety of industries. In 2023, the revenue from its international business operation has increased by 300%.

About SP Setia

Setting the bar for excellence, S P Setia is the proud recipient of 17 FIABCI World Gold Prix d'Excellence Awards, making it the only Malaysian developer to achieve such recognition from the esteemed International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI). Additionally, the Group has garnered 17 FIABCI Malaysia Property Awards to date. To date, S P Setia secured the coveted No.1 spot in The Edge Malaysia Top Property Developers Awards for an unprecedented 14th time, a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional projects.

Harnessing its expertise, S P Setia has cemented its presence in Malaysia's key economic centres, namely the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Sabah. Moreover, the Group has expanded its international footprint, with notable projects in Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, China, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group boasts a portfolio of 41 ongoing projects, supported by a robust land bank of 5,381 acres valued at a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM105.28 billion. Furthermore, S P Setia's total unbilled sales stand at a notable RM5.38 billion.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and an unwavering focus on delivering quality developments, S P Setia Berhad continues to lead the industry, driving growth and setting new benchmarks for success.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies' international business operation increased by 300% in 2023.

