/C O R R E C T I O N -- IMAX/

In the news release, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Swings to a $19.2 Million IMAX Opening Weekend in China, Setting Franchise-Best Records, issued 03-Aug-2026 by IMAX over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the subheading, should read "IMAX's Biggest Hollywood Opening Day in China Since 2019" rather than "IMAX's Biggest Hollywood Opening Day and Weekend in China Since 2019" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Swings to a $19.2 Million IMAX Opening Weekend in China, Setting Franchise-Best Records

IMAX's Biggest Hollywood Opening Day in China Since 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKEX: 1970) today announced that Sony Pictures/Marvel's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" grossed more than $19.2 Million at the IMAX box office in China, delivering IMAX franchise records for both opening day and opening weekend. The record-setting debut marks IMAX's biggest opening day for a Hollywood release in China since "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, while also establishing a new opening weekend record for a single-character superhero film. IMAX accounted for 16% of the film's nationwide opening weekend box office with roughly 1% of total screens, delivering the highest IMAX index ever for the live action franchise.

The momentum was evident from the start, with IMAX midnight screenings generating more than $1.2 Million, representing 30% of the film's nationwide midnight grosses. The strong demand translated into a new 2026 IMAX China midnight-screening record, and achieved the biggest-ever IMAX midnight-screening performance for both the "Spider-Man" franchise and a single-character superhero film.

"Congratulations to our partners at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios on this phenomenal opening," said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. "This landmark performance once again demonstrates IMAX's unique ability to elevate great storytelling into must-see theatrical events, while underscoring the Chinese market's enduring appetite for event cinema. This powerful opening further fuels our momentum through the rest of the summer season, backed by a strong content pipeline ahead."

As "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continues its run across IMAX theatres nationwide, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey", the world's first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, will open in IMAX theatres across China on August 14, following nationwide previews from August 8. The IMAX summer lineup also includes "Kung Fu Soccer" and "All Wishes Come True!", currently playing in theatres, as well as the upcoming "The End of Oak Street".

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code "1970." IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.

SOURCE IMAX