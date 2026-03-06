"Standards Going Global": GAC Chairman Feng Xingya Promotes China's Auto Industry Global Competitiveness

BEIJING, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feng Xingya, Chairman of GAC Group and a deputy to the National People's Congress, arrived in Beijing for the 2026 National Two Sessions. He submitted several proposals focusing on the high-quality development of China's automotive industry and the enhancement of public welfare. Notably, his proposals on automobile exports underscore the robust growth of China's automotive sector as it advances toward global leadership.

Addressing challenges like divergent global standards and weak international influence of domestic ones, Feng Xingya suggests establishing a compliance service system, aligning Chinese standards with international ones, and strengthening coordination among domestic enterprises. These measures aim to turn technological advantages into export competitiveness, helping China transition from a "major exporter" to a "global industry leader." He emphasizes that accelerating the internationalization of Chinese standards and seizing discourse power in standards-setting is key to high-quality auto export development.

Mr. Feng states that GAC will continue driving industrial upgrading through technological innovation, contributing to building China into an automotive powerhouse and improving people's wellbeing in service of the national strategy, while delivering superior mobility experiences and green travel solutions to global consumers.

In terms of exports, GAC has expanded to 86 countries and regions, with its global sales channels increasing to 650. The company has also established five KD plants across five countries. In 2026, GAC continued the momentum of its leapfrog growth from the previous two years, with overseas sales surging 69% year-on-year in January. In February, monthly overseas sales rose 114% year-on-year. Over the first two months of the year, cumulative overseas sales increased 86% year-on-year, demonstrating robust expansion momentum in international markets.

Looking ahead, GAC will accelerate the coordinated global expansion of its industrial chain, ecosystem, digitalization, and financial systems. By continuously innovating in product development, channel construction, and operational approaches, GAC aims to comprehensively "going global, going deeper, and going upward," contributing to the development of an automotive powerhouse.

