StarHub and Bandwagon Invite Singaporeans to Rediscover the Sounds of Home

A National Day collaboration celebrating the moments that connect us

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Day, StarHub and Bandwagon are inviting Singaporeans to pause, look up from their screens and rediscover the sounds that make Singapore feel like home.

At the heart of the collaboration is Sounds of Home, an original music project that transforms authentic sounds recorded across Singapore into a unique soundtrack celebrating the people, places and everyday moments that connect us.

Produced by acclaimed local producer, artist and composer Fauxe, the track is built from familiar sounds found across the island, from bustling hawker centres and neighbourhood playgrounds to MRT stations and everyday conversations. Featuring homegrown artists Rene, Krysta Joy, YAØ and Akeem Jahat, the accompanying visual story brings these sounds to life through moments that remind us what it means to call Singapore home.

The collaboration is part of The Power of Pause, StarHub's digital wellbeing initiative that encourages people to build a healthier relationship with technology. As the company that keeps millions connected every day, StarHub believes that while technology plays an important role in our lives, some of our most meaningful connections begin when we take a moment to be fully present.

"National Day is a time to reflect on what brings us together as Singaporeans. While we often celebrate the big moments, it's the everyday sounds around us, from familiar voices and neighbourhoods to shared experiences, that remind us what home feels like. Through Sounds of Home, we hope to encourage Singaporeans to pause, listen a little more closely, and reconnect with the moments that matter most." Lin Liangmin, Head of Brand and Communications, StarHub.

"At Bandwagon, we've spent years championing Singapore's music scene, so we're always thinking about how sound can tell stories and create meaningful connections. Working closely with StarHub, we saw the potential in the everyday sounds we often take for granted, yet instinctively associate with home, and set out to reimagine them as an original piece of music. Every rhythm, bassline and melody is crafted from the sounds of Singapore. We hope people have fun spotting the familiar sounds woven into the song, while being reminded that, much like music, it's the many small moments of connection that come together to make Singapore feel like home." Clarence Chan, Founder & CEO, Bandwagon.

As Singapore celebrates its 61st year of independence, Sounds of Home offers a different way to mark National Day, through the familiar sounds that accompany everyday life. By celebrating the moments we often overlook, the project reminds us that home is found not only in the places we know, but also in the experiences we share every day.

Sounds of Home premieres on StarHub's LinkedIn page and Bandwagon's social channels on 30 July 2026. The full soundtrack will also be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

SOURCE StarHub