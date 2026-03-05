Startek India certified as Great Place To Work® for 2026-27

- Recognition underscores Startek's focus on high-trust culture driving performance and growth

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been officially recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization for 2026–27 by Great Place To Work®.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Startek India was measured through the Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit, which evaluate core dimensions such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie—factors that directly influence employee engagement and workplace effectiveness.

"This certification reinforces a fundamental business truth, viz. culture drives performance," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "When associates trust leadership, feel respected and see clear growth pathways, they deliver stronger client outcomes, higher productivity and greater innovation. At Startek, the organization culture is the vital strategic lever that enables operational excellence and sustainable growth."

Startek's people strategy is aligned with its digital-first transformation agenda. The organization continues to invest in structured career progression, leadership development, diversity and inclusion programs, and skills enhancement initiatives designed to build future-ready talent. This integrated approach strengthens employee experience while enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction across global markets.

The recognition further strengthens Startek India's employer brand and supports its focus on attracting, retaining and developing top talent in a competitive and evolving business environment.

