State Grid Changji Electric Power Supply Company: Fulfilling Social Responsibilities, Driving Energy Structure Optimization

CHANGJI, China, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Grid Changji Electric Power Supply Company is strongly committed to the development of renewable energy. To date, JiMusar County has achieved an installed capacity of 1.01 million kilowatts in photovoltaic projects connected to the grid, producing an annual output of 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours. The company is currently expediting the construction of the Three Gorges Energy Xinjiang JiMusar Photovoltaic Storage Project, which boasts a capacity of 1 million kilowatts. It is continuously refining mechanisms for clean energy grid integration, ensuring synchronization in construction, operation, and commissioning. Once operational, this project will provide 1.72 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually to the grid, save 519,000 tons of standard coal, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.424 million tons, sulfur dioxide emissions by approximately 173.7 tons, and nitrogen oxide emissions by about 261.4 tons. This will boost the development of clean energy, optimize energy structure, and add vitality to the high-quality economic and social development of Changji State.

The company is not only spearheading the construction of new power systems but also focuses on the consumption of renewable energy power. It has visited major enterprises within its jurisdiction to tailor explanations of green electricity and green certificate policies, closely tracking the green power requirements of key clients to meet their low-carbon energy needs. To date, it has facilitated Xinjiang Yi Hua Chemical Co., Ltd. in acquiring 238,000 green certificates and Xinjiang China Construction Western Construction Cement Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in purchasing 5,000 green certificates, amounting to a green electricity transaction of 24.3 million kilowatt-hours.

The company is actively exploring electric power substitution, promoting clean energy heating, and has enabled 6,709 households to use decentralized electric heating. It assists industries such as nonferrous metals and building materials in undergoing technological upgrades, supporting companies like Dapeng Xinquan and Changsheng Heiling in adopting electric energy substitution and advancing the green and efficient development of mining resources. Additionally, it has constructed two large-scale charging stations for heavy-duty trucks, completing the electric power substitution for heavy-duty trucks in the coal industry and helping to build a green transportation system.

The company is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, actively providing comprehensive services to customers, vigorously promoting green new energy transportation, optimizing energy consumption structure, improving energy efficiency, and comprehensively advancing the high-quality economic and social development of JiMusar County.

SOURCE Xinjiang Changji Electric Power Supply Company