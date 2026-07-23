State Grid Changzhou Empowers Summer Power Reliability with Zero-Perception Smart Grid Renovation

CHANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has completed an automated upgrade of pole-mounted switches on the 10kV Huangjia Line, rolling out a refined zero-perception construction model to secure reliable power supply amid the peak summer electricity demand. The project benefited over 400 households in Huangjiayuan Community in Jintan District with nearly uninterrupted power service throughout the renovation, setting a replicable benchmark for grid optimization and customer-centric power upgrades.

Built in the early years, Huangjiayuan Community faces mounting power supply challenges as annual summer electricity consumption continues to surge. Aging pole-mounted switch equipment on the 10kV line has become a hidden hazard restricting local power supply stability. To address the pain point fundamentally, State Grid Changzhou upgraded the outdated devices to intelligent automated switches equipped with real-time fault detection and rapid isolation functions. The newly operational smart switches can instantly identify line faults and drastically cut power outage duration, significantly elevating the overall reliability of regional power grid operation.

To eliminate construction disruptions to residents' daily lives, the company adopted a tailored construction strategy featuring pre-power generation, live-line coordination and phased operation. A total of eight low-voltage generator vehicles were deployed for collaborative power guarantee, while professional live-line operation teams disconnected high-voltage side leads without cutting off the main trunk line power supply. Thanks to the refined and tech-enabled construction scheme, only a handful of residents experienced an extremely brief power switching process, and the vast majority of end users remained unaware of the ongoing grid renovation.

Since the start of 2026, State Grid Changzhou has vigorously promoted zero-perception grid construction across its service areas. In Jintan District alone, the company has completed more than 4,500 live-line power operations and generator-assisted construction projects in the first half of the year, effectively minimizing power outages and steadily improving regional power supply quality.

During the critical peak summer power consumption period, the intelligent switch upgrade has further consolidated the grid's operational stability. Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou will continue to optimize construction methodologies and refine service standards. By prioritizing uninterrupted power operation in all grid upgrade and renovation projects, the company will normalize the service philosophy of "No power interruption equals optimal service", delivering consistent, reliable and people-centric power protection for local households and industrial users.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company