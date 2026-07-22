State Grid Changzhou Power Secures Summer Electricity Safety With High-Temperature Overhaul Operations

CHANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Changzhou enters the dog days of summer, the regional power grid has hit three record highs in peak electricity demand. To guarantee reliable and safe power supply amid surging summer loads, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has launched targeted intensive maintenance operations, completing the replacement of insulating components for the 35kV first-section busbar switchgear at the 110kV Ganxi Substation.

The maintenance project covered the removal of outdated insulating parts, precise installation and fixation of new components, and comprehensive performance testing. Featuring concentrated working procedures and stringent process coordination requirements, the operation was strategically optimized to minimize power outage duration and ensure uninterrupted power service for end users during the high-demand summer season.

Prior to the on-site construction, the company's Substation Maintenance Center completed thorough on-site measurement, risk identification and process optimization. By streamlining serial working procedures and refining node management for every construction link, the team compressed the original 7-day workload into just 3 days, cutting the cumulative power outage time for key users by over 90 hours. Throughout the operation, on-site supervisors oversaw construction quality and safety in real time, adhering strictly to operational standards and achieving zero safety violations, zero on-site accidents and zero rework.

As core functional components of the 35kV busbar system, aging switchgear insulators face gradual insulation performance degradation after long-term continuous operation, posing potential hidden dangers to grid equipment safety. The one-time centralized component replacement has thoroughly eliminated latent equipment risks. Compared with traditional segmented maintenance modes, the optimized construction scheme effectively minimizes power supply disruptions and reduces operational impacts on users through precise schedule compression and streamlined process connection.

Working amid scorching summer weather with high temperatures and poor ventilation inside the switchgear room, the company implemented comprehensive heatstroke prevention and cooling measures to safeguard frontline staff. On-site air conditioning was deployed to improve working conditions, while sufficient drinking water, heatstroke prevention medicines and other supplies were fully prepared. The company also rationally arranged working shifts and organized elite teams for overnight construction, ensuring steady project progress while protecting employees' health and safety.

In recent years, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has continuously advanced refined grid equipment management and strictly followed the work principle of "timely and thorough maintenance". The company has widely promoted standardized operations and process optimization for the maintenance of power equipment at 500kV and lower voltage levels, steadily improving maintenance quality and operational efficiency. In 2025, the company ranked among the top in Jiangsu Province in substation defect elimination rate, with the number of substation equipment failures dropping by 40.48% year-on-year.

Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to consolidate grid safety barriers via refined maintenance and standardized operational management. The company will fully advance the peak summer power supply guarantee campaign, delivering stable and reliable power support for high-quality economic and social development in Changzhou.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company