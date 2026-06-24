State Grid Changzhou Power Solves EV Charging Bottlenecks in Communities with Special Transformers

CHANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The power supply upgrading project for the underground parking lot of Lvdu Wanhecheng Phase V has been officially completed and put into operation, marking the launch of Changzhou's first pilot project targeting improved electric vehicle (EV) charging services for residential communities equipped with dedicated transformers. Jointly implemented by State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company, Sanjing Sub-district Office and Changzhou Longcheng State-owned Assets Holding Group, the project provides replicable practical experience for charging infrastructure renovation in similar residential compounds across the city.

Lvdu Wanhecheng Phase V features 1,400 parking spaces in its underground garage, powered by dedicated distribution transformers invested by the property developer and later handed over to the property management company for daily operation and maintenance. Restricted by outdated power supply planning in the early construction stage, the original power system only supported one centralized charging connection point in Zone C of the underground garage.

Driven by the rapid growth of local new energy vehicle ownership, the power capacity of the single charging connection point has long been overloaded. For parking spaces located far from the connection point, the wiring distance exceeds 200 meters on average. Residents face extremely high construction costs and cumbersome construction procedures when applying for private charging pile installation, making difficult power connection and insufficient capacity expansion the most prominent public livelihood complaints in the community.

To address residents' most pressing livelihood needs, State Grid Changzhou Power included the upgrading of EV charging capacity for special transformer communities in its top 10 livelihood-oriented projects under the brand initiative "Power Warm Current", practicing people-centered development philosophy with tangible public service actions.

The Power Service Center of Xinbei District immediately set up a special working team to conduct multiple on-site surveys and repeated scheme simulations. A customized power distribution reconstruction solution was rolled out to optimize the overall garage power layout. The team drew new power circuits from the community's high-voltage power distribution room, added new distribution branch boxes for reasonable load diversion, and installed centralized metering boxes in Zone B and Zone D of the underground garage.

Thanks to the targeted renovation, the maximum wiring distance for remote parking spaces has been shortened from more than 200 meters to less than 50 meters, drastically cutting the self-funded wiring costs for residents installing private charging piles. During the construction period, frontline power staff held on-site consultation sessions to answer residents' questions face-to-face, turning professional technical renovation plans into tangible benefits for local residents.

Upon project completion, the EV charging coverage rate of underground parking spaces in the community has risen from 10% to 30%, with sufficient reserved power capacity reserved for large-scale construction of additional charging piles in the future. In parallel with the underground garage renovation, a public fast-charging station on the community ground is currently under construction.

Equipped with cutting-edge solid-state transformer power supply devices, the new public charging station supports integrated collaborative operation of photovoltaic power generation, energy storage systems and EV charging facilities, which is scheduled to be officially operational in the third quarter of 2026.

Going forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will fully summarize the mature experience of this pilot project, accelerate the promotion and replication of standardized charging infrastructure renovation schemes in more special transformer residential communities. The company will continue to optimize urban public charging service networks, ease residents' charging difficulties comprehensively, and further enhance residents' sense of gain, happiness and security concerning power consumption services.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company