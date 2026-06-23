State Grid Changzhou Power Empowers Targeted Low-Carbon EV Charging to Boost Local Green Power Consumption

CHANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has launched a customized low-carbon charging initiative at Chuangzhi Park in Liyang High-Tech Zone, Changzhou City, to guide electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge during renewable energy peak periods, accelerate local photovoltaic power accommodation and advance the development of smart and green transportation energy systems.

Deployed at the fast-charging station inside the industrial park, the innovative low-carbon charging program adopts an incentive-based carbon point mechanism. EV users who charge their vehicles during designated green electricity peak windows recommended by the official mini-program will earn exclusive carbon points, which can be directly redeemed to offset their subsequent charging fees.

The user-oriented incentive model has been well received by local EV owners. "I have followed the charging time recommendations on the mini-program for three consecutive days. The carbon points I have accumulated so far can cover roughly one-third of the electricity cost for my next full charge," shared Wang, a local EV owner who has participated in the low-carbon charging activity.

Behind the precise time guidance for low-carbon charging lies a park-specific smart energy management platform independently built by State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company. Leveraging time-of-use and regional electricity carbon emission factor technology, the platform conducts big data analysis based on real-time photovoltaic power generation output of the park and real-time charging order data of all vehicles at the charging station. It realizes dynamic and accurate classification of low-carbon energy consumption periods throughout the day.

Chen Chang, a marketing staff member from State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company, elaborated on the digital smart charging solution: "Supported by accurate digital monitoring and data analysis, our platform pushes real-time optimal low-carbon charging time slots to users' mobile mini-programs. We advocate EV owners to prioritize green renewable electricity for daily charging."

"This initiative brings dual benefits for individual users and the industrial park. For EV owners, they can practice a low-carbon lifestyle while cutting daily vehicle charging expenditures with redeemable carbon points. For the park, concentrated charging during photovoltaic peak hours effectively improves the on-site consumption rate of distributed photovoltaic power, reducing power abandonment and optimizing the local energy structure," Chen added.

The ongoing low-carbon charging campaign will last until the end of June 2026. To further scale up local photovoltaic power accommodation during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the charging station has launched a limited-time triple carbon points promotion throughout the holiday period. By leveraging economic incentives, the company further motivates EV users to align their charging behaviors with local renewable energy generation rhythms.

Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to deepen digital energy service innovation, replicate the mature smart low-carbon charging model across more industrial parks and public charging stations in Changzhou. The company will further integrate distributed new energy resources and public charging infrastructure, contributing to regional carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals as well as the high-quality development of the new power system.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company