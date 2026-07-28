State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply for Residential Community with 7 Generator Vehicles

CHANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Thank goodness you arrived so quickly. With temperatures this high, we would have really suffered without electricity!" — This was the heartfelt gratitude expressed by residents of Shanshui Mingmen Community in Liyang, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, on July 27, to the emergency repair crew from State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company. On that day, a sudden line fault caused a power outage in the community. Faced with scorching temperatures approaching 40°C, the company responded swiftly and mounted an urgent repair effort. Through professional and efficient emergency response, they rapidly restored power supply, striving to safeguard residents' comfort and quality of life during the intense summer heat.

That morning, during sewage pipeline construction in the Shanshui Mingmen Community, construction workers accidentally damaged a high-voltage underground cable, triggering a power line fault. Following the fault, electricity supply to all residents in the community and dozens of nearby commercial outlets was completely cut off. As it was the peak of summer with extreme heat, a prolonged outage would have severely impacted residents' ability to cool down, carry out daily activities, and affected normal business operations. Power restoration was an urgent priority.

Upon receiving the fault report, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company immediately activated its high-temperature emergency power supply contingency plan. They swiftly coordinated and deployed emergency resources, assembled repair teams on an emergency basis, and dispatched 7 low-voltage generator vehicles to the fault site without delay. A comprehensive emergency power support and fault repair operation was launched to minimize the impact of the outage on the public's production and daily life.

Under the blazing midday summer sun, the ambient temperature at the repair site approached 40°C. The outdoor heat was intense, and equipment surface temperatures were extremely high, posing significant challenges to the repair work. Despite the severe heat and urgent circumstances, the repair personnel worked against the clock to conduct equipment inspections, cable connections, fault diagnosis, and other tasks. They quickly completed the grid connection and paralleling of the emergency generator vehicles, providing emergency power to the affected area as soon as possible. After several hours of continuous effort by the power crew, normal power supply to the Shanshui Mingmen Community and its adjacent commercial outlets was fully restored at 16:50 that day, successfully completing this high-temperature emergency repair and power supply mission.

Since the onset of summer, the Liyang area has experienced frequent extreme weather events such as high temperatures and typhoons, leading to continuously rising power grid loads and intensifying pressure on power supply assurance. In response, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company made proactive preparations and deployments in advance. They have consistently maintained adequate emergency repair capabilities, materials, and backup power generation equipment on standby, regularly conducted inspections and remediation of grid hazards, and continuously refined their emergency supply mechanisms. These efforts collectively build a comprehensive safety barrier for the summer operation of the power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company