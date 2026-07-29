State Grid Changzhou Powers Through Heatwave to Ensure Uninterrupted Summer Electricity Supply

CHANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As persistent high temperatures sweep across Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, urban air conditioning load has surged rapidly, putting local power grid equipment under severe summer operational pressure. To safeguard reliable power supply for residential and commercial users, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has launched intensive grid inspections and targeted risk elimination operations amid the ongoing heatwave.

Under the continuous hot and rainless weather in Jintan District of Changzhou, power equipment connectors are prone to overheating risks caused by oxidation and loose connections. Leveraging high-precision infrared temperature measurement technology, professional operation and maintenance teams conduct comprehensive screening of hidden overheating spots that are invisible to the naked eye, ensuring all potential hazards are resolved overnight and equipment defects are prevented from escalating.

The company has strengthened targeted inspections across key power consumption scenarios, including bustling catering districts, suburban substations and critical grid nodes. Field staff continuously monitor cable joint temperatures, abnormal equipment surface overheating and insulation aging or cracking conditions. Meanwhile, laser obstacle removers are deployed to accurately and efficiently clear floating foreign objects on power lines, eliminating grid operation hazards with technological empowerment.

Since the start of the dog days, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has adopted a collaborative inspection mode integrating drones and infrared detection devices, enabling full-time and all-dimensional monitoring of power equipment operating status and greatly improving the refinement and efficiency of summer grid patrols.

Throughout this year, the company has solidified foundational preparations for peak summer power supply guarantee. In Jintan District alone, it has completed more than 1,000 power line inspection tours. Adhering to the non-power-outage operation principle, the enterprise minimizes power supply disruptions while troubleshooting and rectifying equipment faults, delivering seamless power services to users.

Real-time temperature measurement and special patrols during daily peak electricity consumption periods remain ongoing. The company has implemented a 24-hour on-duty mechanism, fully stocked heatstroke prevention supplies and emergency maintenance materials, and established a rapid emergency response system. These measures ensure efficient disposal of unexpected grid anomalies, stably support peak summer power demand, and deliver consistent cooling and reliable power supply for thousands of households throughout the summer season.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company