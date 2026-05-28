State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Upgrades Old Community with Dual Power Supply via Mobile Generator Units Ahead of Summer Peak Demand

CHANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming summer power consumption peak, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has successfully completed a two-day intensive renovation of the aging power distribution room at Xinsheng Jingyuan Community in downtown Liyang, resolving a long-standing power supply bottleneck for the old residential and commercial compound.

Located on the third floor of the community's street-front buildings, the aging power distribution room has been responsible for electricity supply to 359 residential households and dozens of commercial tenants for more than two decades. After years of operation, its high-voltage and low-voltage switchgears and other core equipment have suffered severe aging, accompanied by degraded insulation performance, stuck mechanical operations and frequent operational faults.

"Equipment failures in this aging facility will lead to exponentially increased repair difficulties. In addition, outdated spare parts are no longer available on the market, which could result in prolonged power outages," explained Qi Haitao, Team Leader of the Liyang Distribution Operation and Maintenance Center at State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company.

To eliminate hidden risks including aging equipment, difficult daily maintenance and weak power supply capacity, and further consolidate power guarantee capabilities for the old community, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company launched a targeted upgrading project for the community's power distribution room after sufficient preliminary project preparation.

During the comprehensive renovation, the team replaced a total of 28 sets of high and low-voltage switchgears and DC screens, installed and removed more than 2,000 screws, reconstructed and rerouted 23 high and low-voltage main power cables, and laid over 500 meters of automated cables. Most importantly, the project introduced a second 10kV Gaojing power line to realize dual power supply backup for the community.

The dual power supply system greatly improves the reliability of local power supply and significantly enhances the electricity consumption experience for residents and merchants. To ensure zero disruption to daily power usage during the entire construction period, the company deployed 8 mobile power generator units and laid more than 1,500 meters of temporary cables, enabling a completely imperceptible renovation for all users in the community.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company