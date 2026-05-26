State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Eliminates Power Line Hazards with Laser Technology

CHANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, field inspection teams from State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company successfully removed potential operational hazards on a local transmission line by adopting advanced laser clearance technology, further ensuring the safe and stable operation of the regional power grid.

During a routine inspection of the 110kV Shuiwu transmission line in Jintan, inspection personnel discovered a piece of greenhouse plastic film wrapped around the upper-phase insulator string of the No. 16 tower. Affected by strong winds on the day, the film kept fluttering, posing a prominent safety risk to the stable operation of the power line.

The transmission operation and maintenance team launched an immediate response and deployed a laser foreign object remover for precise hazard elimination. With high-precision remote positioning technology, operators focused high-energy laser beams on the surface of the plastic film. Through continuous high-temperature ablation, the wrapped foreign object was gradually gasified and fused, before falling off the power equipment naturally. The entire clearance operation was completed efficiently within only 20 minutes.

Dubbed the "laser cannon" by frontline operation and maintenance staff for its outstanding efficiency, the laser clearance device enables full ground-based positioning and remote operation. It can remove overhead foreign objects via high-temperature cutting and gasification, requiring no tower climbing or power outage throughout the entire process.

Compared with traditional manual tower climbing and live-line clearance methods, the innovative laser technology completely avoids safety risks associated with high-altitude and contact operations. Featuring remote control, non-contact removal and uninterrupted power supply, it significantly improves the safety, efficiency and success rate of overhead line hazard disposal, emerging as a core technical solution for addressing foreign object entanglement issues in power transmission operation and maintenance.

Upon the completion of the operation, staff conducted a secondary inspection via drones to verify the thorough removal of foreign objects and eliminate residual hidden dangers.

In recent years, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has continuously increased investment in scientific and technological innovation, and widely applied intelligent and digital operation and maintenance equipment, including laser foreign object clearance devices, drone inspection systems and visual transmission monitoring platforms. The company has steadily improved the mechanism for rapid identification and efficient disposal of hidden risks on power grid lines.

Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will further explore intelligent operation and maintenance technologies, optimize the smart grid operation and maintenance system, and eliminate various line defects and hidden dangers in a timely manner. The company will continue to safeguard the safe and stable operation of power grid equipment and provide reliable, high-quality power support for local high-quality economic and social development.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company