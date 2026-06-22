State Grid Changzhou Power Takes Multi-pronged Intelligent Measures to Ensure Reliable Power Supply Amid Summer Peak Demand

CHANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures keep rising across Jintan District of Changzhou in Jiangsu Province since early summer, regional social electricity consumption has surged sharply, pushing local power grid supply into a critical peak season. To cope with the growing power demand amid scorching heat, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has rolled out targeted and intelligent measures covering smart grid dispatching, digital equipment inspection and round-the-clock emergency duty, maintaining full operational readiness to safeguard safe, stable and reliable power grid operation throughout the summer peak period.

At the power dispatch and control center of State Grid Jintan Power Supply Company, frontline staff monitor real-time grid operating conditions and dynamic power load fluctuations across the whole district via a professional big data power platform. By conducting advance prediction and analysis on peak power consumption periods and spatial load distribution characteristics, the team formulates scientific grid operation plans to realize refined and highly efficient allocation of power resources.

According to Fang Muzhi, monitor of the dispatch operation team of the company, the maximum regional power load in Jintan District has reached 1.536 million kilowatts as of June 22, marking a 19.7% year-on-year increase compared with 1.283 million kilowatts recorded in the same period last year. The local power grid maintains stable and sound overall operation despite the rapid growth of electricity demand.

Faced with dual challenges of skyrocketing power load and persistent high temperature weather, the power company has established a coordinated operation mechanism integrating equipment managers, online operation and maintenance teams, and professional technical support teams. Leveraging intelligent inspection technologies including unmanned aerial vehicle aerial patrols and infrared temperature measurement, the team carries out all-day special inspections and nighttime targeted checks on core power facilities, including substations, transmission and distribution lines and distribution transformers.

Real-time temperature rise monitoring is implemented dynamically based on real-time load changes to keep all power equipment under controllable and stable operating status. Up to now, the company has completed nearly 1,000 equipment inspection missions, identified and rectified more than 100 hidden risks such as poor pile head contact, aging cables and tree obstacles along power lines. These targeted renovations have effectively fixed weak links in the power grid and consolidated solid safety foundations for summer peak power supply guarantee.

Looking ahead, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to closely track the operating status of all grid equipment, and adjust the operation modes of overloaded power lines in a timely manner to guarantee steady equipment performance. The company will further strengthen emergency duty arrangements and reserve standby working personnel. New technologies such as rapid power supply restoration for full-outage lines will be fully deployed to comprehensively upgrade the grid's emergency response and rapid disposal capabilities.

The company will stick to full-chain grid risk prevention and intelligent operation management throughout the summer, delivering consistent, orderly and reliable power supply for industrial production, commercial activities and residential electricity consumption during the summer peak season.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company