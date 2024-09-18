State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company: Carefully Plan and Orderly Promote Autumn Inspection Work

DEZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiple maintenance tasks including replacement of the main transformer protection screen, inspection of protection devices, and switch transmission were carried out simultaneously. During the operation, it is necessary to carefully inspect the equipment, strictly follow safety regulations and standardize operations, and avoid illegal operations. On September 10th, at the autumn maintenance site of the 35 kV Nanjiao Substation of State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company, the person in charge of the operation of State Grid Dezhou Lingcheng District Power Supply Company reminded the maintenance personnel that this is a microcosm of the company's strengthening of on-site safety control and resolutely fighting the battle of autumn inspection.

The autumn inspection work of State Grid Dezhou Lingcheng District Power Supply Company has been fully launched since September 1st and will end on December 20th. A total of 76 maintenance tasks have been arranged, involving 9 power grid risks of level 6 or above. The time is tight and the tasks are heavy. In order to ensure the quality and safety of maintenance, the company strengthens rigid management, comprehensively coordinates, grasps the key issues and key links of power grid operation, and achieves targeted, effective, and timely power grid maintenance.

Firstly, strengthen the organization of autumn inspections, strictly implement the work requirements of "anti three violations and elimination of five harms", firmly establish the safety concept, strictly implement standardized operation procedures, and decompose each operation layer by layer, and implement responsibilities layer by layer. Secondly, strengthen the control of safety measures, require management personnel at all levels to go deep into the site, strictly control safety, formulate sound safety measures and work procedures, and ensure the full process control of the operation site. Thirdly, strengthen the acceptance of "autumn inspections", clarify the content and standards of autumn inspection acceptance, inspect and accept equipment item by item, analyze and summarize the safety hazards and problems exposed by autumn inspections, and formulate rectification measures to fully prepare for the peak winter season of the power grid; The third is to strengthen on-site supervision, with safety supervisors at all levels on duty, strengthen supervision, timely correct violations, ensure safe production, and ensure the successful completion of autumn inspection work.

While accelerating the autumn inspection work, the company also organized transmission operation and maintenance personnel to use unmanned aerial vehicles, infrared thermometers and other instruments to strengthen the comprehensive inspection of equipment, timely discover hidden dangers and eliminate them; The control sub center closely monitors the load of the power grid, conducts real-time analysis of power supply in key areas, and further optimizes the winter peak season plan; The customer manager increased the frequency of visits and provided on-site assistance to important customers to ensure the safe operation and maintenance of power equipment, safeguard customer safety production, and support the overall safe and stable operation of the power grid.

At present, various departments of State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company are comparing the overall deployment of autumn inspection work, performing their respective duties, coordinating and cooperating, carefully organizing and implementing, ensuring the orderly and efficient operation of work, and laying the foundation for the implementation of autumn inspection and ensuring power supply during peak winter seasons.

