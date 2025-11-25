State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Cold wave hits, strengthening the "power defense line" for a warm winter

LINXIA, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, staff from the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company conducted special inspections and temperature measurements on the 124 Nanbin Line in Linxia City, meticulously checking for equipment hazards, and fully ensuring the safe and stable operation of the Linxia distribution network, providing a warm winter for the public.

In response to the cooling weather, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company organized various departments to strengthen real-time monitoring of important line equipment, improve emergency repair plans, and implement measures such as cold and freeze prevention, comprehensively building a "cold-proof barrier" for the power grid.

At the work site, staff focused on inspecting the sealing of outdoor equipment mechanism boxes and terminal boxes, as well as the operation status of heating and dehumidification devices. They used infrared temperature measurement to accurately monitor cable joints and line connections, which are prone to heating, to prevent equipment failures caused by low-temperature condensation and snow accumulation.

While ensuring proper equipment maintenance, the staff also deepened power supply service guarantees, proactively visiting key enterprises and public service units such as heating and water supply to understand electricity needs face-to-face. They assisted in internal power equipment hazard inspections, promoted safe electricity usage knowledge during cold weather, and precisely addressed users' urgent and pressing issues, conveying the warmth of electricity through thoughtful service.

Next, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will continue to closely monitor temperature changes, regularly conduct special inspections and maintenance of equipment, strengthen 24-hour emergency duty, and fully equip repair materials and vehicles to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Linxia power grid. This will provide strong power support for the people of the entire prefecture to enjoy a warm and secure winter.

