State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Winter Line Inspection Builds a Defense Line to Protect Light and Warm People's Hearts

LINXIA, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company organized maintenance personnel from the power supply station, equipped with professional tools such as infrared thermometers and binoculars, to conduct a winter safety electricity use hazard inspection on the 10 kV lines in the jurisdiction. This precise inspection aims to strengthen the winter grid safety operation barrier and fully ensure warm electricity use for the public.

Since the beginning of winter, the temperature has dropped and the demand for heating electricity by residents has surged, and the power grid has officially entered a high-load operation phase in winter. In order to solidly carry out the work of ensuring power supply during the peak season and ensure worry-free electricity supply for the residents in the jurisdiction, the company took the initiative to take the lead and implement precise measures, constructing a dual-track operation and maintenance system of "offline carpet-style inspection + online intelligent monitoring", and organizing line operation and maintenance personnel to carry out special patrols and protection of important distribution lines in the jurisdiction.

In addition, the company extended its power supply service reach by organizing staff to go into villages and households to promote safe electricity use. They used local dialects and colloquial expressions to explain the safe usage norms of commonly used winter appliances such as electric blankets and heaters. Considering the reality of a large number of elderly people left behind in rural areas, they ensured prompt response and resolution of electricity-related concerns, striving to create a safe, convenient, and warm electricity environment.

Next, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will continue to deepen winter grid operation and maintenance management, increase the frequency of inspections on key lines, fully rectify various safety hazards, and continuously enhance the grid's cold resistance and disaster prevention capabilities. This will lay a solid foundation for the safe and stable operation of electricity during the peak winter period, effectively ensuring that residents in the jurisdiction can stay warm and enjoy comfortable electricity use.

SOURCE State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company