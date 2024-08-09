State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Constructs Temporary Hazardous Waste Storage Warehouse in Xuzhou

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, after a month of renovation and construction, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power completed the construction of a modular box-type temporary storage warehouse for hazardous waste in Xuzhou. It can store up to 100 waste lead batteries and other dangerous wastes.

The warehouse is 5 meters long, 2 meters wide and 2.6 meters high. The interior adopts high-strength anti-corrosion and anti-seepage materials to ensure corrosion resistance during long-term use. The warehouse is equipped with an environmental monitoring and alarm system, an automatic fire extinguishing system and an explosion-proof ventilation system, which can monitor temperature, humidity, harmful gases and other key indicators in real time, and realize the intelligent management of hazardous waste and the refinement of the storage environment.

To build this warehouse, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company thoroughly considered various factors including site selection, design principles, ground impermeability, safety protection, and environmental technology requirements. The renovation adhered to pollution control standards for hazardous waste storage and strictly followed the environmental protection standards and regulations of State Grid Corporation.

In the next step, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will further improve and standardize the management system of reception, temporary storage and transportation of hazardous waste in the power grid, and ensure that the whole process of hazardous waste in the power grid can be controlled and controlled through standardized, modular, intelligent and intensive means.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company