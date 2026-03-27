State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: Customized Services Boost Enterprise Resumption

JINCHANG, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company dispatched customer managers to Gansu Kejianxing Salt Chemical Co., Ltd., conducting a comprehensive inspection of the enterprise's power supply lines and distribution equipment to eliminate potential safety hazards, solidly supporting its post-holiday resumption of production.

To ensure enterprises' worry-free power use during resumption and safeguard the spring production peak, the company has taken proactive measures, including regular on-site visits. It focuses on key links of resumption, thoroughly identifies potential electrical safety hazards and irregularities, and ensures equipment operates with zero defects.

Adopting an "enterprise-specific" approach, the company combines online WeChat group real-time communication with offline 24/7 "power butler" services to accurately meet enterprises' power needs. It conducts targeted inspections, establishes risk early warning mechanisms, and tracks hidden danger rectification to solve practical power problems for enterprises.

"The power supply company has provided all-round support from construction to trial production, handling procedures efficiently and relieving our worries," said an electrical person in charge of Gansu Kejianxing Salt Chemical Co., Ltd.

The company will continue to optimize services, deepen on-site service mechanisms, and enhance power supply guarantee capacity to support local high-quality economic development.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company