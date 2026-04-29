State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company Ensures Power Supply for May Day Tourism

JINCHANG, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the May Day International Labor Day approaches, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has fully launched special power supply guarantee work in key cultural and tourism areas, closely integrating local characteristics such as Gobi ecology, Silk Road culture and suburban comprehensive cultural tourism formats, to fully protect the safety of cultural and tourism travel during the holiday.

Focusing on the actual needs of pre-holiday cultural and tourism travel, the special inspection takes into account the differences in power consumption of diverse scenarios including Silk Road sightseeing, Gobi leisure and research experience, and strictly implements standardized power operation and maintenance processes. The service team divides areas to clarify responsibilities, focusing on inspecting key locations such as crowded scenic spots, convenient service stations and intangible cultural heritage performance venues, and checks the operation of core equipment such as power distribution boxes, low-voltage lines and emergency backup power supplies one by one. Considering Jinchang's regional climate characteristics of frequent sandstorms and large temperature differences between day and night, it focuses on verifying the integrity of outdoor line insulation protection and wind, dust and lightning protection devices, and simultaneously investigates potential hazards such as old lines and temporary power use, ensuring immediate rectification and full coverage without blind spots.

In response to the upsurge of suburban self-driving camping and short-distance trips during the holiday, the company focuses on upgrading and verifying public new energy charging piles along scenic routes and suburban main roads. Staff inspect each charging pile's main module, intelligent metering terminal, safe grounding circuit and outdoor waterproof and dustproof components, conduct on-site practical tests on core charging performance such as emergency power-off self-locking and peak-valley load adaptation, and simultaneously clean up debris around the piles, maintain lines and check peripheral hazards such as aging and loose interfaces. It also specially verifies the continuous operation capacity under high passenger flow and high intensity, ensuring uninterrupted 24-hour charging services, solidifying the reliable power guarantee for cultural and tourism travel, and helping the upgrading of suburban cultural and tourism formats.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company