State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: Safe Spring Inspection Safeguards Power Grid

JINCHANG, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company launched detailed inspections on urban distribution lines in Jinchang, the "Nickel Capital", to ensure grid safety during the Spring Equinox. Adopting a three-dimensional patrol mode of manual foot patrol, drone inspection and infrared temperature measurement, the company focuses on rectifying spring hazards and implements closed-loop hidden danger elimination. It also strengthens joint prevention and control against mountain fires and public publicity, upgrades grid equipment, and lays a solid foundation for summer peak-load supply with optimal grid performance.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company