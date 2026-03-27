State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: Safeguarding the Construction of "Green Power Bank" Energy Storage Project

JINCHANG, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company dispatched a professional service team to the construction site of the Guozong Zhongsheng Jinchang 200MW/800MWh independent energy storage project. The team conducted special docking services for power demand, providing precise power supply guarantee and efficient service measures to fully support the project's quality and efficiency improvement, injecting strong power momentum into the construction of the local new power system.

As an important energy storage demonstration project in Jinchang, the Guozong Jinchang Energy Storage Project adopts mature and safe lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Acting like a giant "green power bank", it plays a key role in new energy consumption, power resource allocation and stable grid operation, and serves as an important support for promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of local energy.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the project construction, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company firmly adheres to the "project-oriented" concept, takes the initiative to provide forward services and abandons the "waiting for demands" model. The company arranges staff to regularly go deep into the front line of project construction, comprehensively investigate the project progress, power load demand and potential power problems, and accurately grasp the pain points and difficulties of power use in each stage of the project.

Targeting this energy storage project, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has formulated a "one project, one policy" exclusive service plan, established a regular visit and docking mechanism, and assigned special personnel to provide full-process follow-up services. It has sorted out the power connection process in advance, optimized the power handling links, and implemented an efficient service model to ensure that the project's power demand is responded to and power problems are solved in the shortest possible time.

In the meantime, the company has carried out pre-promotion of the new energy grid connection process in advance, clarified the specific requirements for energy storage grid connection, acceptance, commissioning and other aspects, strictly controlled the technical and safety standards, and comprehensively guaranteed the stable and reliable power supply during the project construction.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company