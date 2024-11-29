State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company makes every effort to ensure the operation of Yecheng Mildai Airport

KASHGAR, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, Mildai Airport in Yecheng, Kashgar, Xinjiang was officially opened. State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company successfully completed the task of power protection at this critical moment.

Yecheng Mildai General Airport, located in Rock Township, Yecheng County, Kashgar, is the first general aviation airport of Xinjiang Airport Group to realize the integrated management of construction and operation, and is also the third Class A general aviation airport in Xinjiang. Since the start of construction of the airport in April 2022, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has always attached great importance to it and actively intervened to gain an in-depth understanding of the airport's power demand and planning layout. Through careful planning and careful deployment, a set of scientific and reasonable power supply solutions were tailored for the airport to ensure the stable and reliable power supply during the construction of the airport.

In December 2023, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company successfully completed the power supporting project of Yecheng Mildai General Airport. The project includes the construction of 20 new towers and the erection of 10 kilometers of 10 thousand volt lines, which provides a steady stream of electric energy support for the scheduled opening of the airport.

On the eve of the opening of the airport, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company once again organized the operation and maintenance personnel to conduct a comprehensive "physical examination" of the airport's power equipment. The operation and maintenance personnel carried out special inspections on the line equipment involved, dynamically grasped the operation of the equipment, and carefully investigated the power supply facilities in key areas such as the airport terminal, command tower, and boarding bridge, so as to find and deal with hidden dangers of the equipment in a timely manner.

During the opening period, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company arranged personnel to be on duty 24 hours a day to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the airport's line equipment to ensure the smooth operation of the airport's power facilities. In the future, the company will continue to take the initiative to connect with the airport management, carry out regular safety inspections and technical support, ensure the "zero defect" operation of the airport's power supply facilities, and contribute to the sustainable development of Yecheng Mildai Airport.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company