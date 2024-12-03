State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company Successfully Completes 100th Live Working of the Year

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing its 100th live working operation of the year. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to ensuring a reliable power supply in Kashgar.

As the economic and cultural hub of Xinjiang, the Kashgar region has witnessed a rapid increase in electricity demand in recent years, presenting considerable challenges for power grid operation and maintenance. In response, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has proactively implemented advanced transmission live working technologies. These efforts have markedly enhanced the reliability and stability of power supply through optimized operational processes and technological upgrades, thereby providing substantial support for the economic and social development of the Kashgar region.

To ensure safe and efficient operations, the company undertook comprehensive preparations by developing detailed operational programs and contingency plans. Additionally, it employed high-tech equipment such as drones and infrared thermometers to conduct inspections, yielding precise data for operations. According to statistics, State Grid Kashi Power Supply Company has successfully reduced equipment downtime by 846.41 hours this year alone—offering robust protection for both residents' livelihoods and local enterprises' production activities in Kashi. This achievement not only highlights the company's capabilities in power protection but also establishes a solid foundation for local economic prosperity and social stability.

