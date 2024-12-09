State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company actively provides services to ensure the safe and stable electricity consumption of heating enterprises.

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company actively responded to the demand for winter heating, went deep into Meijia Thermal Power Co., Ltd. in Aheqi County to conduct a safe electricity inspection to understand the electricity consumption of enterprises and ensure the safe and stable electricity consumption of heating enterprises.

With the official entry of Aheqi County into the heating period, the power supply company of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture gave full play to its professional advantages and provided a "physical examination plan" for customized electrical equipment for heating enterprises. The staff conduct a comprehensive inspection of key parts such as box changes, power distribution rooms and lead connection points of heating enterprises, put forward suggestions for the rectification of safety hazards in a timely manner, and provide technical support and services.

Gao Qiang, the person in charge of Meijia Thermal Co., Ltd., expressed his sincere gratitude to the door-to-door service of the power supply company and believed that the power supply company is an important guarantee for the safe operation of the equipment. Li Bing, spokesman for the power supply company of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, said that the company will continue to track and solve the electricity consumption problems of heating enterprises, ensure the "zero defect" operation of electrical equipment, and make every effort to ensure that users stay warm during the winter. In the next step, the company will further increase the investigation of hidden dangers in transmission lines, take practical actions to ensure the safety and reliability of electricity during the heating period, and provide a solid guarantee for local residents to stay warm during the winter.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company