State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company strengthens line inspection to actively respond to snowfall

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days Nurmati Yusufujiang, an employee of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the 10 kV Gez line in the jurisdiction to ensure the safe and stable operation of power facilities in snowy weather.

With the recent snowfall and low temperature in the Kizilsu region, leading to a continuous rise in electricity load, the company quickly launched a special winter line inspection work. This inspection work covers the key line equipment within the jurisdiction. Through the thorough investigation, hidden dangers are found and recorded in a timely manner, and the rectification is carried out according to the plan. During the inspection, staff conducted night temperature measurements and inspected important users during peak power supply periods, and carefully checked the firmness of the wire rod and the foundation of the tower to ensure that there are no potential safety hazards such as settlement and tilt.

In addition, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has also strengthened the staffing of power repair duty to cope with the possible surge in customer inquiries and repair reports. The company also actively promotes the protection of power facilities and educates users on the safe use of electricity, thereby improving customers' awareness of power facilities protection and safe electricity consumption.

Nurmati Yusufujiang said that in the face of the upcoming cold wave, they dare not slack off at all, and will further strengthen the inspection and make every effort to ensure the safety of electricity consumption. In the next step, the company will continue to pay close attention to weather changes and strengthen the monitoring of equipment operation to ensure the safe and stable operation of the lines in the jurisdiction during the cooling and cold wave.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company