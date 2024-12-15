State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company makes every effort to deal with bad weather to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company responded quickly and actively organized professionals to carry out a comprehensive special inspection of the power supply lines and power equipment in the jurisdiction to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid equipment.

Recently, Kizilsu has encountered severe snowfall, which has brought unprecedented challenges to the maintenance of power supply lines and equipment. In the face of this severe situation, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has organized a large number of staff to conduct infrared temperature measurement and other investigations of heating lines, line connection fittings, and other equipment, as well as power lines, in the jurisdiction, so as to grasp the real-time operation status of the equipment and ensure the stability of the lines as well as the safety and reliability of the operating environment.

Nur Aili, the head of the Topa Power Supply Institute, said: "We will continue to pay close attention to weather changes and weather forecast information, make comprehensive preparations to deal with rain, snow and frozen weather, and ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid." Up to now, the company has dispatched a total of 60 staff, dispatched more than 20 vehicles, and carried out special inspection and monitoring of ice-covered lines and equipment in the jurisdiction, ready to deal with possible emergencies.

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will further strengthen relevant safeguard measures such as 24-hour communication, emergency response and duty to ensure the safe and stable operation of the line. The company said that it will make every effort to provide users with reliable production and living electricity protection to ensure that users in the supply area can warm through the winter in the cold winter.

