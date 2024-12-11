State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company: Battery "physical examination" ensures the stable operation of the power grid

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the staff of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company successfully completed the special test of battery pack verification charge and discharge at the 110kV Irkeshtan substation, adding another layer of solid guarantee for the stable operation of the power grid. As the core equipment of the DC power supply system of the substation, the performance of the battery is directly related to the safety of the substation protection device, automatic device, operation circuit and communication system in emergency. Therefore, scientific maintenance of batteries is the key to ensure the stable operation of the DC power system.

In this special test, the staff conducted a 10-hour discharge test on the battery pack, and the discharge capacity reached 80% of the rated capacity of the battery. During the whole test process, the staff strictly abide by the safety procedures, disassemble wiring and debug the instrument in accordance with the standardized operation process, monitor the battery voltage, capacity and other key parameters in the discharge process in real time, and record all data in detail. Up to now, the company has completed the verification charge and discharge test of 31 substations and a total of 34 battery packs. The test results show that the pass rate is 74.19%. In view of the existing defects, the company has formulated a special rectification plan and started to implement it.

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to carry out the investigation of hidden dangers of batteries, further grasp the actual operation quality of batteries, and strive to achieve early detection and early treatment of hidden dangers. The company will continue to be committed to improving the safety and stability of the operation of the power grid and providing a strong power guarantee for local economic and social development.

