State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company carried out substation equipment inspections to improve the reliability of the power supply equipment

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the substation maintenance personnel of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company overhauled the suspended core of the load split switch of the 110 kV Irkashtan No. 1 main transformer.

It is reported that the load split switch is one of the core components of the main transformer. It can adapt to the voltage changes under different load requirements without interrupting the load, so as to improve the stability, economy and energy efficiency of the power grid. At the same time, it also has the advantages of load balancing, energy consumption reduction and safety and reliability, which is of great significance for the sustainable development of the power system.

In this maintenance work, the company's staff carried out comprehensive maintenance of the load split switch suspended core, aiming to solve the problems of the switch's possible failure to engage, jam, excessive movement limit, poor contact with contacts, etc. During the work process, the maintenance personnel strictly implement the maintenance plan, implement safety measures, accurately control the maintenance process, and ensure the operation reliability of the load split switch.

Li Bing, spokesman of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, said: "We will continue to strengthen the inspection of substation equipment to ensure the normal operation of all kinds of transmission and substation equipment in Kizilsu during the peak winter, so that users can enjoy a warm winter."

In the next step, the company will continue to carry out lean maintenance of the equipment in the substation under its jurisdiction to ensure the normal operation of the equipment and the power grid during winter.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company