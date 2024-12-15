State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company conducts a special inspection of electricity consumption in winter

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company actively organized professional staff to go deep into the power supply area of Aktau County and conducted a comprehensive and detailed special inspection of the safety of key places in winter. The purpose of this action is to ensure the safety of electricity consumption by enterprises in winter and avoid various safety hazards caused by electricity problems.

During the inspection, the staff focused on strict screening of hospitals, scenic hotels, restaurants and other key places. They conducted a detailed inspection of key aspects such as the operation of the user's electrical equipment, the complete configuration of firefighting equipment, and whether the capacity of the self-provided power supply meets the needs of the enterprises. In response to the defects and safety hazards found during the inspection, the staff not only made detailed records, but also conducted in-depth exchanges with users, jointly analyzed the existing safety risks, and notified them in writing to urge users to rectify in a timely manner.

At the same time, the staff of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company also actively understood the production and electricity consumption situation and electricity demand of the enterprise, patiently answered various electricity problems raised by users, and collected a wide range of opinions and suggestions from users. This inspection not only raises users' awareness of safe electricity consumption, but also provides a strong guarantee for the company to deal with various emergencies that may occur during the peak period of winter electricity consumption.

Next, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to strengthen inspection efforts to ensure the safety of electricity for the majority of users.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company