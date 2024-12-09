State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has demonstrated its capability in achieving a "zero perception" of customers' electricity consumption through live working practices

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the company successfully completed a live working task on the 10kV "Tan An Line" 1011. Throughout this operation, the customer's equipment maintained normal operational status, effectively realizing a "zero perception" of electricity usage for the customer.

At the operation site, staff adhered strictly to regulations. From securing the site with protective fencing and conducting insulation equipment testing to delivering safety briefings, every step was executed meticulously. The supervisor provided careful instructions to ensure that live working personnel coordinated closely during line current measurements and insulation masking preparations in an orderly manner. Utilizing an insulated bucket arm vehicle, four operators successfully carried out their tasks without causing power outages at six stations, thereby minimizing disruptions for over 600 residents.

The successful execution of this live work underscores State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company's commitment to enhancing the quality and reliability of power supply services. In recent years, the company has consistently increased its utilization and promotion of live working technology while cultivating a skilled and experienced team through training and technological innovation. Moving forward, the company will continue to optimize its power repair and maintenance processes to provide robust support for economic and social development in Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture.

