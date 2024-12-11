State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has successfully completed comprehensive maintenance to ensure the stable operation of the power grid.

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company successfully implemented and the comprehensive maintenance operation at the 220kV Oytak substation. This move aims to further improve the reliability and stability of the power grid and provide a more solid power guarantee for the economic development and the lives of residents in the Kizilsu region.

In order to ensure the smooth development of the maintenance work, the operators of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company formulated a detailed maintenance plan and safety measures in advance, and strictly abided by the safety operation rules. The company has set up safety supervisors to supervise the maintenance site in real time to ensure the effective implementation of various safety measures. Before the maintenance work was carried out, the person in charge of the work carried out strict safety training for all maintenance personnel, emphasizing the importance of complying with process flow and safety procedures, and ensuring that each operator can clarify his or her own responsibilities and safety requirements.

At the maintenance site, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has set up a red line area and set up multiple safety warning signs to remind the personnel of the scene to maintain a high degree of safety awareness at all times. All operators perform their respective duties, cooperate closely, and efficiently promote the maintenance work under the premise of ensuring safety.

Through the joint efforts and hard work of all operators, this maintenance work was successfully completed. Through this overhaul, the equipment operation level of the 220kV Oitak substation has been significantly improved, which further enhances the power supply capacity and stability of the power grid, and provides a more reliable power guarantee for the economic development and the lives of residents in Kizilsu.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company