State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company helps the development of aquaculture industry

ATUSHI, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, there was a busy scene in the factory base of Kizilsu Zhanyu Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., and the staff were busy releasing fish fry into the pond to prepare for the upcoming harvest season. At the same time, the employees of State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company also came to the site to conduct a comprehensive electrical safety inspection of key equipment such as supply lines and circulation pumps, temperature controllers and oxygen pumps to ensure the safe and stable operation of electrical equipment.

Kizilsu Zhanyu Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. is located in Harajun Township, Atushi City. It has an all-ecological intelligent constant temperature cycle breeding base covering an area of 666,000 square meters, with an annual output of up to 130 tons. With advanced breeding technology and equipment, the base has successfully established 90 high-density breeding barrels and five open-air ponds, mainly breeding six kinds of high-quality fish such as golden mackerel and silver drum fish, becoming the first project in Xinjiang to achieve successful seawater aquaculture.

In order to ensure the safety of electricity consumption in the breeding base, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has implemented a number of measures, including "tailor-made" service plans, increasing the transformation of the power grid, optimizing the grid structure, opening green channels, etc., to make every effort to meet the electricity needs of the breeding base. In addition, the company also regularly organizes staff to investigate the safety hazards of electrical facilities, and actively carries out publicity activities to protect power facilities and safe electricity use. Cai Huanhua, head of Kizilsu Zhanyu Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., expressed his sincere gratitude for the help of the power supply company, and said that the company will continue to expand the scale of breeding, increase output, and contribute to the development of the regional characteristic industry.

In the future, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to provide a full range of services for aquaculture, optimize the service mechanism, improve the accuracy and effectiveness of power supply services, and fully support the development of regional characteristic industries.

