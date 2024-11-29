State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company provides accurate services to help local characteristic industries

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company visited Xinjiang Taoqia Food Co., Ltd. to provide services tailored to the needs of the enterprise.

Xinjiang Taoqia Food Co., Ltd. covers an area of 1,000 square meters and has four production workshops. The company mainly produces eight products, such as rice candy, fudge, and walnut pastry, with a daily output of about one ton.

During the visit, employees of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company conducted a comprehensive inspection of the enterprise's distribution room to ensure that every detail meets safety standards. At the same time, they held in-depth discussions and exchanges with the person in charge of the enterprise. In view of the enterprise's monthly electricity consumption characteristics and the high automation of its production equipment, the staff of the power supply company suggested that the enterprise adopt time-sharing electricity price policies, scientifically and reasonably arrange production shifts, and take other measures to avoid peak electricity consumption and reduce losses.

State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company adheres to the service concept of being 'customer-centered' and constantly optimizes its service measures to provide services to enterprises, solve problems, and promote development. They actively connect with key projects in the park, establish a "green channel" for industry expansion and installation, and provide full-process services in business acceptance, on-site survey, power supply plan formulation, meter installation and connection, etc., which effectively improves the efficiency of power handling and reduces the handling time.

Zhang Zhiwu, the head of Xinjiang Taoqia Food Co., Ltd., expressed his sincere gratitude to Kezhou Power Supply Company of State Grid for its help and support. He said, "Stable and reliable power supply ensures the production and domestic electricity of our enterprises, and provides a good electricity environment for the development of our private enterprises."

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will continue to implement the corporate tenet of "people's electrical appliance industry for the people", take the initiative to connect with the government, parks and enterprises, effectively solve the problem of customer electricity, and provide reliable power guarantee for the high-quality development of the local economy and society.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company