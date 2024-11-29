State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company provides intimate services to ensure users' safe use of electricity

ATUSHI, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has actively practiced the service tenet of " PEOPLE POWER FOR THE PEOPLE", went into the homes of rural users, and effectively solved the problem of electricity consumption, which has won high praise from the majority of users.

During the activity, the staff of State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company worked hard to enter the residents' homes to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the wiring, plugs, leakage protectors and other equipment. They carefully check whether the line has aged, is damaged, or has other safety hazards. Once a problem is found, they immediately inform the customer and assist in replacing old and damaged wires and sockets to ensure the user's reliable power supply and the safety of electrical use.

In addition, State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company also pays attention to improving service quality and simplifying the electricity process. Through door-to-door service, they assist users with installing meters, connecting electricity, and running errands, which greatly improves the efficiency of work. At the same time, the company's staff also actively popularize the knowledge of safe electricity use to users, distributes publicity materials for safe electricity use and the " online state grid " usage guide, explaining the precautions for safe electricity use in thunderstorm weather, as well as knowledge of electric shock first aid and how to deal with fires.

Li Bing, spokesman of State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, said that the company has always aimed to improve the service level of " Obtain electricity " for customers, Continuously optimizing business processing procedures, simplified the examination and approval process, shortened the processing time, and achieved the speed of power connection. In the future, the company will continue to improve the normalized service mechanism, widely carry out "big visit" activities, understand customer needs in many ways, improve the accuracy of power supply services, and build a "bridge" between power supply enterprises and customers.

