State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company: "Special patrol + infrared temperature measurement" to ensure worry-free heating

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, the staff of the Kizilsu Power Supply Company of the State Grid carried out infrared temperature measurement of heating lines such as 10 kV snow wires in Aheqi County, Kizilsu, accurately grasped the operational status of the line equipment, and made every effort to ensure the safe and reliable power supply for worry-free heating.

With the arrival of cold air, the local temperature is as low as below zero degrees Celsius, and the electricity load of residents continues to rise. In order to ensure that users are warm for the winter and the use of electricity is safe and reliable, Kizilsu Company formulated a detailed warmth guarantee plan in advance, adopted the method of "special patrol + infrared temperature measurement", organized personnel to carry out special patrols on line equipment, focusing on infrared temperature measurement of heat-prone parts such as circuit breakers, wire clips, cable heads, etc., and timely recorded hidden dangers for elimination. At the same time, special personnel will be arranged to summarize infrared temperature measurement data, carefully analyze the causes of occurrence, take effective measures, and actively respond to ensure the stable operation of the power grid during the peak load period.

At the same time, the company also strengthens the investigation of hidden dangers of equipment, conducts door-to-door visits to heating enterprises, improves the accuracy of services, establishes a "one-on-one" service model, implements a 24-hour information communication mechanism, takes the initiative to carry out a comprehensive "physical examination" of power distribution rooms, backup power supply and other power consumption equipment of heating enterprises, puts forward rectification opinions for potential safety hazards, and provides power consumption technical support and services to ensure the "zero hidden danger" operation of electrical equipment of heating enterprises.

In the next step, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company will pay close attention to weather changes, continue to carry out peak line patrol temperature detection work, increase the frequency of important line patrol, improve the utilization rate of infrared temperature measurement of drones, closely monitor the operation of the line, and make every effort to do a good job in emergency guarantee for low-temperature weather, and ensure reliable power supply to customers in winter.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company