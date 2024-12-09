State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company Launches Winter Safe Electricity Operation

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company organized staff to enter Azak Town to popularize the knowledge of safe use of electricity in winter to residents through on-site explanations and distribution of publicity materials. The staff especially reminded users that electric heaters have a large electrical load in winter. Users must pay attention to safety when using electricity. When leaving home, they should turn off the power supply to prevent fires. At the same time, the staff also stressed that residents should not disassemble or install sockets and plugs at will, and left their contact information to facilitate users' timely consultation for when they encounter power consumption problems.

In order to ensure the safety of users' electricity consumption in winter, the company combines the "big visit" activity to set up publicity points in various townships, communities and markets, communicate face-to-face with users, and answer difficult questions about electricity consumption. In addition, in the power supply business halls, the company has also set up consulting desks, put up safety electricity publicity materials, and posted winter electricity safety knowledge cartoons in conspicuous places to remind users of winter electricity safety in an intuitive and vivid way.

In view of the current situation where the power consumption of electricity equipment in winter is high and users' awareness of safe electricity consumption is weak, the company has carefully produced a brochure on safe electricity use, which explains in detail the correct use methods and precautions of household appliances such as electric heaters and electric blankets, and teaches tips and tricks to save electricity. At the same time, the company's staff also carried out a comprehensive inspection of low-voltage lines and equipment in the jurisdiction, and timely identified and dealt with potential safety hazards.

So far, the company has issued more than 500 winter electricity safety leaflets, eliminating 18 potential rectification safety hazards. In the next step, Kizilsu Company will continue to strengthen publicity, do a good job in the power supply guarantee of shops in the jurisdiction, and ensure that merchants and residents can use electricity safely and spend a warm and safe winter together.

