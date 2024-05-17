State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company: Establishing a "Green Channel" to Ensure Sustainable Profits

LIAOCHENG, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2nd, in the expansive Xinjiayuan Photovoltaic Agriculture Power Station located in the Chiping District of Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, a 1200-acre solar power station with an installed capacity of 40 megawatts shimmered against the backdrop of the blue sky and white clouds, transforming sunlight into clean, green electricity. Inside the facility, staff from the State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company were diligently performing equipment inspections to ensure the station's safe and stable operations.

Zhao Guojun, the substation manager from Xiaozhuang Power Supply in the Chiping District office, explained that this inspection mainly aimed to assess the photovoltaic clients' inverters, grid connection boxes, and metering devices. A key focus was on verifying the tightness of crimping joints and identifying any safety hazards in the grid connection cables. Solutions were proposed for the issues found, and clients were urged to implement corrective measures promptly, thereby facilitating safe and efficient power generation and usage.

In recent years, Liaocheng City has witnessed sustained growth in new energy installations. By the end of March, the capacity of installed renewable energy reached 4.5371 million kilowatts, accounting for 23.46% of the total power installations, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.63%.

In active response to the national "dual carbon" objectives, the State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company has set up a leadership team, enhanced its service framework, and collaborated with both the government and photovoltaic installation firms. They provide precise, detailed, and convenient consultations on photovoltaic project information to clients. Service counters dedicated to photovoltaic services are established at each power supply office, and specialized personnel are tasked with developing grid connection plans. The company establishes personalized photovoltaic records for each household and offers tailored, "one-on-one" tracking services. A robust "service callback" mechanism is maintained to oversee all stages of the process, monitor the operations post-grid connection, ensure safe equipment operation, and eliminate any user concerns. Additionally, clients are informed about distributed photovoltaic power generation policies, receive manuals on equipment operation and maintenance, and learn about operational best practices and common troubleshooting techniques. This guidance ensures that users are well-equipped to maintain their photovoltaic equipment, including regular cleaning of solar panels, thus safeguarding their investment and optimizing their energy production.

In its commitment to providing exceptional service for distributed photovoltaic power generation, the company has streamlined the photovoltaic business procedures by introducing a "green channel" that offers seamless "one-stop" services—from business acceptance and site inspections to meter installation and grid connection. For projects in remote villages, the staff facilitate document collection during site visits to meet the goal of "maximum one visit needed" or "zero visits," thus significantly enhancing grid connection efficiency and allowing users to experience truly "zero-distance" power supply services.

