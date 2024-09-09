State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company: Power Escort, Fragrant Pears

LIAOCHENG, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September of golden autumn, the autumn wind brings coolness and the harvest season is approaching. In Guanzhou Pear Orchard in Lanwo Township, Guanxian County, Liaocheng City, ten thousand mu of pear trees usher in the harvest season, with pears hanging heavily on the branches. Fruit farmers are engaged in picking, sorting and packaging in full swing. There is a delightful scene of a busy harvest everywhere.

The 18th picking and garden tour event in Guanxian County in 2024 is launched in Guanzhou Pear Orchard. To ensure reliable power supply during the event, State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company makes overall considerations, arranges various tasks reasonably, actively formulates power protection plans, refines responsibility division, and makes every effort to ensure that the power protection work for the picking and garden tour event is foolproof. Timely allocate emergency power generation vehicles and effectively connect emergency generators to the power consumption of the venue. Special personnel are arranged to be on duty on site. In advance, conduct comprehensive overhaul and maintenance of power supply lines and distribution equipment in the pear orchard, and deal with discovered hidden dangers in a timely manner to make all emergency preparations.

"During the pear orchard picking event, there are many people and many stalls. You must pay attention to electricity safety. Don't make unauthorized connections. If you have any electricity needs, call me and I will be there whenever you call!" The company's area customer manager, while instructing the managers of the stalls in the pear orchard, inspected the electricity lines and sockets of each stall again. He also distributed safety electricity consumption promotional comics to the people on site and explained safety electricity consumption precautions to everyone.

"This is our convenient contact card. During the autumn harvest season, no matter what electricity problems you encounter, you can contact us in time." On September 6, in the cold storage of Guanzhou Pear Orchard, the company's staff conducted a comprehensive physical examination of the storage equipment, on-site investigation and immediate handling of potential electricity safety hazards, and timely grasped the operation status of electricity consumption equipment and lines to ensure the smooth storage of pears in cold storage.

In the mature season of pears, to better serve pear orchard picking and help pear farmers have a good harvest, the company makes early arrangements and provides attentive services. It organizes staff to conduct line inspections and checks in the pear orchard. While inspecting the park's lines and electricity facilities, they also understand the electricity needs of pear farmers in detail. The staff communicate face-to-face with pear farmers on site, understand the construction situation of pear cold storage and the electricity demand for storing pears, customize electricity demand plans for pear farmers, and open a "green channel" for the business expansion and installation service of newly-built cold storage to comprehensively optimize the power business environment.

SOURCE State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company