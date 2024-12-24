State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company data governance helps enterprises improve quality and efficiency

LINGWU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to promote system optimization and upgrading and ensure the smooth development of business, the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company actively participates in the data governance work of the "State Grid Online" platform. As of December 11, the company had completed the improvement of the topology information of 77 power plants and 387 users. At the same time, combined with the marketing industry expansion orders, it has successfully carried out the above work of 493 users, and the data quality has been significantly improved.

The construction of the "State Grid Online" platform marks a firm step in the digital management transformation of the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company. The platform not only strengthens professional collaboration, but also realizes the practicalization of system data and business applications, providing a strong basis for power grid development and decision-making. By deeply exploring the value of power big data, the company can efficiently promote power grid planning and construction. At the same time, the platform embeds the normalized business into the digital chain, fully serves regional user access, and achieves accurate docking and landing of projects.

In addition, based on the resource integration capabilities of the "State Grid Online", the company has broken down the data barriers of multi-professional systems, achieved comprehensive data integration, and played an important role in power monitoring, prediction, research and judgment, and line loss management, improving the quality and efficiency of business operations. In the future, State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company will continue to deepen the basic data governance of the "State Grid Online", serve the company's production and operation decisions, and promote the high-quality development of the power grid.

