The power grid load of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company has reached a new high

LINGWU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the power grid load of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company once again broke the record, ushering in the third high this year. According to statistics, at 18:45 on December 17, the load of the Ningdong power grid reached 2,373,500 kilowatts, an increase of 45,500 kilowatts or 1.95% compared with the previous maximum value of 2.328 million kilowatts on June 18, 2024.

In the face of this peak of electricity consumption, the power supply in Ningdong and Yanchi areas remains stable and sufficient, and the power grid operation is safe and stable. According to the person in charge of the regulation center of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company, the temperature has gradually dropped recently, and the heating load of residents has increased rapidly, which has become the main reason for the sharp rise in the load.

In order to effectively respond to this peak of electricity consumption, State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company acted quickly to compile and issue the "State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company's Peak Winter Power Supply Work Plan" and set up a special power supply work group to further consolidate responsibilities and refine the division of tasks. Through advance prediction and scientific response, the company strengthens communication with the meteorological department, timely grasps the weather changes, optimizes the operation mode of the power grid, strengthens user load management, and accurately predicts the load. At the same time, the company strengthened the operation and maintenance of equipment, improved the skill level and emergency response ability of personnel, and actively improved the utilization rate of new energy field stations, formulated emergency plans, and carried out joint anti-accident exercises.

Next, the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company will continue to pay attention to weather changes and the load of the power grid, and constantly refine the supply measures to ensure the stability of the power supply this winter and next spring, so that the people in the jurisdiction can spend the winter warmly.

SOURCE State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company