State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company strictly controls the quality of the project and improves the ice resistance of the line.

LINGWU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company announced that the anti-icing transformation project for the 110kV south wind line had been successfully completed. The successful completion of this project marks a new level of safety and consumption promotion for the user's dedicated new energy line. At the same time, it also significantly enhances the stability of the transmission line during the peak power supply in winter.

Since the 110kV south wind line was put into operation in 2011, due to its special geographic location, it is extremely easy to cover with ice in extreme winter weather, which seriously threatens the safety of the power grid. To this end, the company has carried out ice-proof renovation of the pole tower of the line since November 20. The renovation project includes the construction of 10 base towers, the demolition of 8 base old towers, and the installation of 10 sets of advanced ice observation and monitoring devices. The new iron tower adopts an ice-resistant reinforcement design, which significantly improves the ice resistance of the line through a number of technical means.

During the renovation, the company also carried out comprehensive work to eliminate voids throughout the line, fixed many equipment defects, and reinstalled a large number of bird spikes, comprehensively improving the health level of the equipment. In the process of construction and acceptance, the company strictly controls key links such as plan management and control, on-site survey, risk grading, programming, on-site operation, and inspection to ensure that the quality of the line transformation meets high standards.

The successful completion of this renovation project marks that the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company has made important achievements in improving the ice resistance of the power grid, and has accumulated valuable experience for the implementation of similar projects in the future.

