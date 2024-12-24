State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company strictly controls the quality of the project and improves the ice resistance of the line.

News provided by

State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company

24 Dec, 2024, 15:17 CST

LINGWU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company announced that the anti-icing transformation project for the 110kV south wind line had been successfully completed. The successful completion of this project marks a new level of safety and consumption promotion for the user's dedicated new energy line. At the same time, it also significantly enhances the stability of the transmission line during the peak power supply in winter.

Since the 110kV south wind line was put into operation in 2011, due to its special geographic location, it is extremely easy to cover with ice in extreme winter weather, which seriously threatens the safety of the power grid. To this end, the company has carried out ice-proof renovation of the pole tower of the line since November 20. The renovation project includes the construction of 10 base towers, the demolition of 8 base old towers, and the installation of 10 sets of advanced ice observation and monitoring devices. The new iron tower adopts an ice-resistant reinforcement design, which significantly improves the ice resistance of the line through a number of technical means.

During the renovation, the company also carried out comprehensive work to eliminate voids throughout the line, fixed many equipment defects, and reinstalled a large number of bird spikes, comprehensively improving the health level of the equipment. In the process of construction and acceptance, the company strictly controls key links such as plan management and control, on-site survey, risk grading, programming, on-site operation, and inspection to ensure that the quality of the line transformation meets high standards.

The successful completion of this renovation project marks that the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company has made important achievements in improving the ice resistance of the power grid, and has accumulated valuable experience for the implementation of similar projects in the future.

SOURCE State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company

Also from this source

The power grid load of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company has reached a new high

Recently, the power grid load of State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company once again broke the record, ushering in the third high this year. ...

State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply Company data governance helps enterprises improve quality and efficiency

In order to promote system optimization and upgrading and ensure the smooth development of business, the State Grid Ningdong Electric Power Supply...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics