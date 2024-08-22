State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: build its own brand of drones to protect the safe and reliable operation of the power grid

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xuzhou ushered in continuous high temperature weather, the load of the whole network repeatedly hit a record high, the State grid Xuzhou power supply company relied on independent research and development of the "Navigator" series of drones to carry out intelligent inspection of transmission, transformation and distribution equipment, to ensure reliable power supply and residents cool summer during the peak summer, and promote low-altitude economic development.

Build an industrial chain of power inspection drones to help low-altitude economic development

Recently, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company held the "Leader" low-altitude operation UAV system technology brand conference, the first time to release the "Leader" low-altitude operation UAV system technology brand to the society, the panoramic display spectrum planning is complete, the system is highly autonomous intelligent UAV products.

"Navigator" is the first low-altitude operation technology brand in the system of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company independently developed by the industrial unit Xu Dian Group. Since the first generation came out in 2019, it has completed the fifth generation upgrade. Accordingly, the company has built a whole industrial chain of drones integrating research and development, production, service training, and application solutions, and successfully walked out of a distinctive new route for the development of electric drones, providing strong support for the local low-altitude economic layout of electric power.

Relying on the "Navigator" UAV, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has set up a drone inspection team of more than 30 people, and has so far completed the inspection of 40,000 transmission line poles and towers with a total length of more than 9,000 kilometers of distribution network lines. A total of more than 27 million yuan of drone inspection business was won, and the service covered 4 cities in the province.

Autonomous transmission inspection makes the grid more secure

On August 5, the sun was hot, in Pizhou 35kV Silver Bridge 32E line, accompanied by a low buzz, a four-rotor drone equipped with high-definition cameras took to the air to carry out fine independent inspection work of transmission lines, which is a microcosm of the daily inspection of the UAV inspection center of Xuzhou power Supply Company of the State Grid. The UAV patrol environment has strong adaptability, can achieve no dead corner "scanning", and greatly reduce the safety risks such as high temperature heatstroke and poison bug bites that may occur during manual patrol. Since the beginning of this year, the center's own pilots have completed the inspection of 18,348 base poles and towers in Xuzhou area, helping to find and deal with 18,047 defects.

Distribution network on-site inspection makes power supply more reliable

The UAV inspection center of Xuzhou Power Supply Company of the State Grid selected 8 UAV pilots with high control level to carry out grid operation and maintenance services, carry out inspection of fault-prone lines and important sections of the distribution network, and grasp the operation of the line equipment in real time to ensure that the hidden trouble management is "zero dead Angle, zero blind area, and zero omission". Up to now, a total of 850.95 kilometers of 10 kV lines have been inspected, and 4,976 defects have been discovered and assisted in processing in time.

Substation intelligent inspection makes operation and maintenance more efficient

In the 220 kV Yangtai substation, the UAV, high-definition video and robot linkage build a "sky and earth" three-dimensional intelligent inspection, eliminating the visual blind area of intelligent inspection. Recently, relying on the UAV full business platform developed by the provincial company, the UAV inspection center of the Xuzhou power Supply Company of the State Grid has carried out the application of the UAV in the special patrol of the power grid early warning equipment, the one-key CIS control double confirmation and other scenarios, and created a large-scale and practical Xuzhou solution of the transformer UAV.

Next, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will continue to follow the requirements of operation and maintenance inspection, give full play to the excellent characteristics of the UAV with multi-dimension, close distance, high precision and wide perspective, greatly improve the operation and maintenance efficiency of power equipment, and ensure the reliable supply of regional power. At the same time, strengthen cooperation with superior institutions in the upstream and downstream industrial chain, accelerate the cultivation of intelligent inspection new quality productivity, and drive the prosperity and development of regional low-altitude economy in the power field.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company