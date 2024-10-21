State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Complete the "three-span" transformation project to improve the safe operation level of the line

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ground wires on both sides have been removed, and there is nothing left on the tower. Prepare to go down the tower." On October 16, as the staff reported the end of the work, the "three-span" transformation project of Xuzhou 500 kV Fort Ren Line was successfully completed.

It is reported that one section of the 500 kV Bao Ren line crosses the Huai-Xu high-speed and Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, in order to meet the requirements of the State Grid company on the important cross-span must take independent tensile section, the State Grid Xuzhou power supply Company implemented the "three-span" transformation project, and built a new base tensile tower in the original tensile section to effectively improve the safety factor of the transmission line.

In view of the weak link of safety management in construction, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company innovated the "three controls and one pipe" mode, namely, the control of construction personnel, the control of materials entering the site, the control of construction machinery and tools, and the safety management of the whole process. Through this model, the company carries out strict personnel screening and material inspection in the early stage of the project to ensure the professionalism of the construction team and the qualification of the materials. At the same time, strengthen the monitoring of construction machinery and tools in the construction process to effectively prevent safety hazards caused by people, materials and machines.

It is understood that the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will further establish and improve the "three-span" section special ledger, record the line status, inspection records and other information, to provide data support for operation and maintenance management. According to the development needs of the power grid and technological progress, the "three-span" section transformation plan is continuously optimized to ensure the scientific, rational and economic nature of the technical transformation project.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company