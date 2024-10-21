State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Complete the "three-span" transformation project to improve the safe operation level of the line

News provided by

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

21 Oct, 2024, 13:24 CST

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ground wires on both sides have been removed, and there is nothing left on the tower. Prepare to go down the tower." On October 16, as the staff reported the end of the work, the "three-span" transformation project of Xuzhou 500 kV Fort Ren Line was successfully completed.

It is reported that one section of the 500 kV Bao Ren line crosses the Huai-Xu high-speed and Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, in order to meet the requirements of the State Grid company on the important cross-span must take independent tensile section, the State Grid Xuzhou power supply Company implemented the "three-span" transformation project, and built a new base tensile tower in the original tensile section to effectively improve the safety factor of the transmission line.

In view of the weak link of safety management in construction, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company innovated the "three controls and one pipe" mode, namely, the control of construction personnel, the control of materials entering the site, the control of construction machinery and tools, and the safety management of the whole process. Through this model, the company carries out strict personnel screening and material inspection in the early stage of the project to ensure the professionalism of the construction team and the qualification of the materials. At the same time, strengthen the monitoring of construction machinery and tools in the construction process to effectively prevent safety hazards caused by people, materials and machines.

It is understood that the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will further establish and improve the "three-span" section special ledger, record the line status, inspection records and other information, to provide data support for operation and maintenance management. According to the development needs of the power grid and technological progress, the "three-span" section transformation plan is continuously optimized to ensure the scientific, rational and economic nature of the technical transformation project.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

Also from this source

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: build its own brand of drones to protect the safe and reliable operation of the power grid

Recently, Xuzhou ushered in continuous high temperature weather, the load of the whole network repeatedly hit a record high, the State grid Xuzhou...

State Grid Xuzhou power Supply Company: full electric kitchen to help "Fu Yang" new consumption boom

Every year from the beginning of the beginning to the third day, the whole city of Xuzhou enters the mode of "eating Fu sheep". Fu sheep, that is,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics