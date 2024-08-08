State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company Enhances Power Reliability with Low-Voltage Power Generators

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the site of the transformer station adjustment at pole 55 on the 10 kV Shan Li line in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, workers integrated a low-voltage power generator into the grid. This operation ensured uninterrupted power supply to the low-voltage district during planned distribution network outages, marking the first use of this technology in the Xuzhou area.

Low-voltage power generators boast rapid deployment and intelligent operation. To ensure reliable power during the peak summer months and avoid outages, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has developed an "Enhanced Power Generation Operational Plan for High-Temperature Periods," tailored to local conditions. The company also formulated a strategy for advancing power generation skills and reinforcing equipment, continuously expanding the application scenarios for power generators to enhance operational capabilities and ensure safe and reliable electricity for residents.

During this particular operation on the Shan Li line, the workers seamlessly integrated the low-voltage power generator into the grid using a synchronous grid integration device. During this integration, the generator temporarily supported the load for downstream users. Once the transformer adjustment and other related tasks were completed, the load was transitioned back to grid power. Throughout this process, the transition was imperceptible to users, ensuring zero disruption to their electricity usage.

Since July, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has added six low-voltage power generators to its fleet, conducted 225 power generation operations, and saved approximately 4,750 household-hours of electricity. Moving forward, the company will adhere to the principles of "maintaining continuous operation" and "utilizing all available generation capacities." It aims to enhance the operational scenarios for power generation to fully support the summer peak electricity supply efforts.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company